James Holzhauer to take on G2E attendees in Jeopardy! mini-matches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James Holzhauer will be in the spotlight at the Global Gaming Expo — G2E — on Tuesday at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
Holzhauer’s dominance on Jeopardy! — a 32-game, $2.4 million winning streak that made him the third-highest winning contestant of all time — has turned into a string of celebrity appearances. This time he will be in the IGT booth as the slot maker shows its products and puts on Jeopardy! Slots-themed giveaways.
An IGT news release referred to the Las Vegas resident as “Jeopardy James.”
Holzhauer will challenge G2E attendees, three questions at a time. “Participants will play for bragging rights,” IGT said. Each contestant will stand behind a Jeopardy! podium and have an opportunity to pose with Holzhauer.