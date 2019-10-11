James Holzhauer to take on G2E attendees in Jeopardy! mini-matches

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, “Jeopardy!” sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is making his World Series of Poker debut in Las Vegas on Monday, June 24, 2019, with plans to donate half of his winnings to charity. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James Holzhauer will be in the spotlight at the Global Gaming Expo — G2E — on Tuesday at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Holzhauer’s dominance on Jeopardy! — a 32-game, $2.4 million winning streak that made him the third-highest winning contestant of all time — has turned into a string of celebrity appearances. This time he will be in the IGT booth as the slot maker shows its products and puts on Jeopardy! Slots-themed giveaways.

An IGT news release referred to the Las Vegas resident as “Jeopardy James.”

Holzhauer will challenge G2E attendees, three questions at a time. “Participants will play for bragging rights,” IGT said. Each contestant will stand behind a Jeopardy! podium and have an opportunity to pose with Holzhauer.