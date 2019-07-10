James Holzhauer headed back for Jeopardy! Champions tourney

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, “Jeopardy!” sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is making his World Series of Poker debut in Las Vegas on Monday, June 24, 2019, with plans to donate half of his winnings to charity. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James Holzhauer tops the list of 15 contestants coming back for the Jeopardy! 2019 Tournament of Champions, which will air Nov. 4-15.

Holzhauer, a Las Vegas sports gambler, amassed $2.4 million in winnings during his 32-game streak. Host Alex Trebek once commented that Holzhauer’s game has “no weakness.”

Among the other Champions competitors is Emma Boettcher of Chicago, who took down Holzhauer and won $97K.

Holzhauer’s winnings were more than 15 times the next highest participant in the tournament, Josh Hill of North Little Rock, Ark.

The contestants are all from seasons 34 and 35 of the game show.