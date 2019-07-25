James Holzhauer entering Westgate’s NFL SuperContest

Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer can afford the $1,500 entry fee for the Westgate’s SuperContest after winning $2.4 million in a 32-game winning streak on the game show.
And if he wins, he could be even richer. The 2018 SuperContest winner took home $1.4 million. Entrants pick five games each week against the contest line to earn points.
So who does Holzhauer like to win the Super Bowl? A news release from the Westgate said the Las Vegas resident recently predicted a Patriots-Rams rematch in Super Bowl 54.
Holzhauer spoke with NFL columnist Peter King recently and told him the Cleveland Browns are the worst team to bet on.
The Westgate also offers a SuperContest Gold competition. It costs $5,000 to enter the winner-take-all contest. Last year’s winner took home $640,000.