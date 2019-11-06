Exclusive: James Holzauer dishes on his highly anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now had exclusive behind-the-scenes access to recent Jeopardy “Tournament of Champions” rehearsals, including a reunion of top-notch contestants and the highly anticipated return of Las Vegan James Holzauer.

“Tournament of Champions,” the annual all-star game, features the return of the best and the brightest, like Holzauer.

“My prep was mostly the same, but I’m expecting a higher level of competition,” he said. “I think everyone’s really gonna bring it.”

Alex Trebek talked about his perspective on the meteoric rise of “Jeopardy James” during that historic 32-game winning streak.

“I’m not only the host of the program, I’m a spectator, and I’m watching this happen,” he said. “It didn’t take very long to realize we had somebody special here.”

Trebek said watching Holzauer even caused him to consider how he would do as a young contestant.

The prestigious 10-day tournament started Monday, with players battling for the $250,000 grand prize.

The highly anticipated return of Holzauer is Wednesday, and he could again face the person who ended his winning streak: Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

“I have great respect for Emma and all the other competitors here,” Holzauer said. “But I think I can beat anyone on any given day.”

It was a David and Goliath clash back in June, resulting in the unforeseen upset of “Jeopardy James.”

In the end, Holzauer still achieved something amazing and won over $2.4 million. What’s even better? He’s used his ample winnings for good. He and his wife have shown a giving spirit with their efforts to help lift Las Vegas.

Tune in Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. PT for the return of “Jeopardy James!” Everyone is excited, even Trebek.

Finally, Holzauer, a Golden Knights fan and a realist about your many viewing options, has a message for Las Vegas:

“Thanks for taking a break out of hockey season to follow me again.”