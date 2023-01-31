LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old Las Vegas man died and his passenger was injured in a crash Monday night.

The crash was reported around 9:09 p.m. on W. Charleston Boulevard west of S. Hualapai Way.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, evidence at the scene and witnesses said a Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver and passenger, a 21-year-old woman identified as Ayanna Henry, were transported to University Medical Center. The driver, who will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Henry suffered moderate injuries, police said.

This death is the 13th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.