LAS VEGAS — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score as the Raiders won Sunday for the first time after starting the season with three losses, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

The first triumph for first-year coach Josh McDaniels, who formerly coached Denver, was the result of the Raiders’ best rushing game in six years. It also got a strong defensive effort to hold off Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver running back Melvin Gordon (25) fumbles as Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) moves in to make the recovery in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Maxx Crosby had two of the Raiders’ three sacks, and Robertson had the game-changing play late in the first half as Denver (2-2) repeatedly failed to take advantage of good field position.

After getting a 5-yard TD pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton to cap a 34-yard drive in the first quarter, the Broncos turned three other chances with prime field position into one field goal and the fumble by Melvin Gordon III that Robertson returned for the touchdown.

Wilson had his most efficient game of his short tenure in Denver, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a 3-yard TD that cut the Raiders’ lead to 25-23 after completing a 55-yard pass to KJ Hamler.

Jacobs put it away with a 7-yard TD run with 2:01 to play. He became the first Raiders player to rush for at least 130 yards and two TDs in a game since Darren McFadden did it in 2011 against the Jets.

Derek Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards. The Raiders’ quarterback had some pressure lifted because of the solid rushing attack. Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 yards.

Jacobs scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter and set up a field goal in the third with a 42-yard run that was his longest since his rookie season in 2019.

The Raiders finished with 212 yards rushing, their most in a game since 218 against the Broncos in 2016.

The Raiders’ defense got into the scoring mode for a change when Duron Harmon forced Gordon’s fumble and Robertson took it to the end zone.

It was the first TD by the Raiders’ defense or special teams since Erik Harris had a pick-6 against the Chargers on Nov. 7, 2019. The 43 regular season games without one was the second longest of the Super Bowl era, trailing only a 49-game streak by the Browns from 1979-82.

It was the Raiders’ first fumble return for a TD since Keith McGill did it in the 2014 finale against Denver.