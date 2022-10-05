LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Josh Jacobs’ performance in the Raiders’ first victory Sunday suggests a glimmer of hope for a frequently belittled offensive line.

“They’ve strung a couple weeks together that’s been pretty solid,” offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday of the blockers who helped Jacobs to a career-best 144 yards rushing. “We ran the ball very effectively this past week, and they protected pretty decent against two really good edge rushers in [Randy] Gregory and [Bradley] Chubb. I think we’re stacking the days together.”

Containing Gregory and Chubb, two top-notch performers on the Denver Broncos’ highly regarded defense, was among the highlights for Lombardi’s offense in a 32-23 victory on Sunday.

In spots, the Raiders have been good. But beating Denver was by far the team’s most complete effort, its first triumph after opening the season 0-3. The linemen who opened lanes for the hard-running Jacobs deserve some credit, the coaching staff said.

Coach Josh McDaniels was especially impressed with the O-line’s play late, when the Raiders put together a couple of impressive drives that led to Daniel Carlson’s 30-yard field goal and a 7-yard touchdown run by Jacobs, his second rushing touchdown. He had a 10-yard score in the opening quarter.

“Had two big drives in the fourth quarter to get down there and score some points to try and get the game into a two-score game, twice,” McDaniels said. “So, they did their job.”

The Raiders have used several combinations up front in an effort to establish some protection for quarterback Derek Carr and running room for Jacobs. With Sunday’s makeup, it appears they’ve found something that clicks.

Andre James returned at center, playing all 75 snaps, according to Pro Football Reference, after missing two straight games with a concussion. Dylan Parham, at right guard, also played all 75 snaps, and Thayer Munford, at right tackle, played extensively, sharing time with Jermaine Eluemunor. Parham and Munford are rookies.

On the left side, tackle Kolton Miller and guard Alex Bars each played 75 snaps.

“The two rookies were in there for some important snaps together,” McDaniels said. “Dylan continues to develop into the type of player we think he can be now moving from center to guard and playing basically the entire time at right guard. Give him a lot of credit for the duality that he’s had to deal with already this season in four games. It’s pretty impressive for a young player.

“And then Thayer stepped in there, and again, (the Broncos) had two good rushers, really three or four, however many you want to count out there on the edge, they got good pass rushers. We tried to limit their production, some of that was with scheme and some of that obviously was with the ability to stay inside out and block them well. I thought they acquitted themselves well and gave us an opportunity there.”

The Raiders need to turn in another round of consistent blocking Monday night when they face the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) in a nationally televised game (5:15 p.m., KLAS-8). The Chiefs lead the AFC West and have won eight of their last 10 against the Raiders.

But after beating the Broncos and they way it was done — with the help of a bruising ground game — offers optimism.

Lombard said a lot of what the offense does in games is a result of how well the unit — including the linemen — practices.

“You have a great platform every single week to go out there and try and showcase what we’ve been working on,” he said. “… It’s our chance to go out there, this is why we put in all his hard work during the during the week. We put in this hard work on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, to go out there on Sunday or Monday night, and it just so happens to be a nationally televised game, which is a great opportunity for these guys to go out there and really play fast, play hard and have some fun.”