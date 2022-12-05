LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Improvements are coming to Las Vegas’ historic westside. On Monday morning, officials gathered to break ground on the Jackson Avenue street project.

It will widen sidewalks, add streetlights, trees, and new water lines, and replace pavement. The project will repurpose Jackson Avenue to improve walkability, multi-modal mobility and enhance the neighborhood through landscaping, lighting, and new urban design elements.

The changes will be along Jackson Avenue and near Owens.

City officials said they hope to continue the growth of the area and help community members and businesses in the area.

“We are going to continue to advance our community, whatever that takes. If it’s 5 years, 10 years, 30 years, 50 years, we are going to be here,” Cedric Crear, ward 5 councilman said.

Until the project is completed, Jackson Avenue between H and C streets will be closed.

The project is set to be completed by June of next year, but until then alternate routes will be available including Van Buren and Monroe avenues for east/west traffic and B and H streets for north/south traffic.