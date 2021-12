LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One guest at the Venetian resort received some holiday cheer in the form of some major cash!

On Friday, Dec. 3, the guest turned a $2 bet into more than $1 million all while playing the slots.

The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X pay game.

The three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for a payout of $1,022,077.71.

As far as the identity of the winner, according to the resort the guest wished to remain anonymous.