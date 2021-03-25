Jackpot! Lucky winner walks away from The Cromwell with $118,163

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lucky winner walked away from The Cromwell Las Vegas with a little extra cash in his pocket Thursday! Richard Robishaw of Pennsylvania snagged the $118,163 mega jackpot on Three Card Poker.

Caesars Entertainment says Robishaw was staying at Flamingo Las Vegas but decided to check out The Cromwell “for a change of scenery.” He and his wife had been sitting at the table for around an hour when he hit it big.

He calls his wife his good luck charm — and boy, was she ever! According to Caesars, they’ are going to pay off their house with the jackpot.

Congratulations!