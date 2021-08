LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people have all the luck! A Harrah’s Las Vegas guest hit the jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Sunday, walking away with a cool $293,155.

The Santa Cruz, California, resident was enjoying a nice break away from his job as a cook.

He told Caesars Entertainment he feels “blessed!” after the incredible win. The jackpot winner plans to invest some of his winnings, buy a new car and put a down payment on a new home.

Congratulations!