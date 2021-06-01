Jackpot! Lucky Harrah’s guest walks away with $1.3 million

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A game of three-card poker turned into a $1.3 million mega progressive jackpot for one lucky Harrah’s Las Vegas guest Tuesday!

The winning hand? A royal flush of hearts.

“The Harrah’s Las Vegas gaming floor was alive and full of luck this afternoon,” Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s, said in a press release. “It was an exciting day for our city, our winning guest and the whole team at our Harrah’s property.”

The winner, who did not want to be identified, and their family enjoyed a bottle of champagne to celebrate the big win.

Congratulations!