‘Jabs for Joints’ vaccine event at Las Vegas dispensary offers marijuana incentives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A first-in-Nevada “Jabs for Joints” event will bring the marijuana industry into the mix of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics.

Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada to put on the one-day-only event on Friday, July 16, at a store at 2900 E. Desert Inn Road. The pop-up will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine is welcome to attend, but shoppers must be 21 or older to enter the dispensary and receive the incentive, or 18 or older with a medical marijuana card.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said he hopes it’s just the beginning.

“I am hoping that this vaccination site will initiate a domino effect and inspire other dispensaries in town to get involved,” Segerblom said. “With a rise in cases as a direct result of the Delta variant, it’s more important now than ever to do our part by getting vaccinated.”

The event will include “a variety of incentives geared towards urging shoppers to get vaccinated,” according to a Monday news release.

Live deejays and food trucks will be on hand as doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are administered.

Guests who get vaccinated on-site during this event will receive a pre-roll for a penny or a $5 gift card to be used during a future visit. No purchase is necessary to participate in this vaccine drive.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, come on down, get jabbed, get a (virtually) free joint, and be automatically entered into the Vax Nevada Days raffle drawing to win a million dollars. How can you lose?” Segerblom said.