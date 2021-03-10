Jabbawockeez returns to stage Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo credit: Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jabbawockeez returns to the stage Thursday night, with shows five nights a week at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Performances of the group’s “Timeless” show are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase on mgmgrand.com or ticketmaster.com.

The shows will follow revised state guidelines, according to a news release. MGM did not specify how many people would be allowed in the audience. Masks are required.

Ticketmaster displayed this stage configuration for the event:

For show schedules, additional information and to purchase tickets for any of these shows, visit MGM Resorts Open Entertainment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories