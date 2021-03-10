Jabbawockeez returns to stage Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jabbawockeez returns to the stage Thursday night, with shows five nights a week at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Performances of the group’s “Timeless” show are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase on mgmgrand.com or ticketmaster.com.
The shows will follow revised state guidelines, according to a news release. MGM did not specify how many people would be allowed in the audience. Masks are required.
Ticketmaster displayed this stage configuration for the event:
For show schedules, additional information and to purchase tickets for any of these shows, visit MGM Resorts Open Entertainment.