Jabbawockeez returns to stage Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jabbawockeez returns to the stage Thursday night, with shows five nights a week at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Performances of the group’s “Timeless” show are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase on mgmgrand.com or ticketmaster.com.

The shows will follow revised state guidelines, according to a news release. MGM did not specify how many people would be allowed in the audience. Masks are required.

Ticketmaster displayed this stage configuration for the event:

