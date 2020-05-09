Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant among latest aide to test positive for COVID-19

Ivanka Trump listens during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) — A source says a third person with ties to the White House has tested positive for coronavirus. The latest to test positive for COVID-19 is Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant.

She has been teleworking from home for several weeks, and has not been around the President’s daughter recently.

The unnamed assistant is not exhibiting symptoms, and was tested as a precaution.

According to the source, both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative for the virus on Friday.

The news comes after an Oval Office valet tested positive earlier this week.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary also tested positive, as reported Friday.

President Trump is facing criticism for not wearing a mask and allowing White House staffers not to wear them.