Ivanka Trump to visit Las Vegas Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Saturday that the President’s daughter — Ivanka Trump — will be visiting Las Vegas Monday to host a campaign event.

“A Conversation with Ivanka Trump” will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. According to a campaign president release, she will be talking with local supporters and sharing “President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with Nevadans.”

“I’m looking forward to visiting the great city of Las Vegas to support my father’s re-election campaign. My family knows this city well, and my father has served the people of Nevada by cutting taxes, maintaining historically close ties with the Jewish state of Israel, and by funding our great military,” Ivanka Trump said ahead of her trip to Nevada. “Nevadans know he will continue to fight for them and this great state for four more years!”

There’s no word yet on the location for this event within Las Vegas.