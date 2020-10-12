Ivanka Trump brings father’s campaign messages to Nevada

Ivanka Trump speaks to open a meeting of the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on to Election Day.

A small crowd gathered at Legends Ranch, near Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, to listen to President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump.

She talked about the administration’s accomplishments and the upcoming election.

“There is a lot on the line, we need four more years of this president,” Ivanka Trump said. “He wants to create 10 million jobs in the next 10 months, and he will do it.”

“We have to fight the virus, but we also have to live with it until there is a vaccine,” she said.

She said Trump did what he had to in the fight against COVID-19. She said with the vaccine that is in the works, the president has done more in six months than others have done in six years.

She also discussed the economy and how many jobs her father has brought back to the United States.

“When (Joe) Biden was vice president, this country lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs. During the first three years of the Trump administration, this country gained 500,000 manufacturing jobs. It is extraordinary — and that is just manufacturing.”

It was a small group in attendance, but people say they like what was discussed, especially about getting the economy back on track.

“I was honored to be invited here,” said Lorie O’Dell, a Trump supporter. “I am hoping for four more years.”

The event was socially distanced, with chairs spaced out.

People did have their masks, and event organizers asked those in attendance to wear them.

“There is a lot of people hurting. Lost jobs. And people need that message of hope. Everybody does,” said Mark Steib, another Trump supporter.

The Nevada Democratic Party released a statement before her visit. It reads, in part:

“On Monday, Ivanka Trump will try to deny the reality Nevadans are currently living through. Millions of Nevadans are paying the price for Trump’s callous incompetence. Sending his campaign surrogates to lie in his stead will not make up for the utter neglect Trump has shown Nevada as president.”