LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It could be Las Vegas’s next big thing even though, it’s quite old. The Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway has tried to reinvent itself for years. Supporters want it to become a new hub for arts, food and culture.

There’s hope a new project could help ignite investment.

“Right now, Commerical Center is a little rough,” said Derek Stonebarger, Arty’s Owner. “It is worth saving. There’s no other place like this in Southern Nevada. It’s definitely not beautiful now but it will be.”

Arty’s owner Derek Stonebarger believes decades-old Commercial Center has a bright future. He plans to open a bar and steakhouse by the end of 2023. (KLAS)

Just use your imagination and try to see bars and tables, drinks and dishes, people and commotion. If you can’t envision that, it’s OK because Stonebarger is way ahead of you.

He is turning an old pool hall into a bar and steakhouse called Arty’s.

“I think the future is bright for the area and art and culture and community. That’s why we’re staking our claim.”

He loves preserving past history for the future. Stonebarger currently owns ReBar in the Downtown Arts District and was deeply involved in that neighborhood’s recent renaissance. He believes the same thing can happen in Commerical Center.

“Honestly, it’s affordable,” he said. “It’s affordable like the Arts District was when I started seven or eight years ago.”

Commercial Center has a long way to go. It opened in 1963 but has struggled for decades. Now Clark County is trying to entice exactly what Stonebarger is doing. The plan is more bars, more hip and more big events in the future.

“This whole area is ripe for revitalization,” Stonebarger said.

Work is underway to build out Arty’s. The bar/steakhouse will be full of artwork collected by owner Derek Stonebarger. (KLAS)

Arty’s is already full of the art Stonebarger wants to showcase. Bits of Nevada history sprinkled with local, modern creations.

“This is only the beginning.”

The business should open by the end of 2023. Until then, there’s still plenty of work left to make Arty’s a reality.

“I’ll feel like if I was to die the next day, I’d know that I would’ve left a mark here.”