LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aces fans packed Hussong’s Mexican Cantina Wednesday night to watch the team take its second WNBA title in two years.

It was a moment marked in time as the Aces made history against the Liberty in New York.

“This is no longer Sin City,” Aces fan Albert Ronquillo said. “It’s win city!”

Fans who gathered said they were thrilled to cheer on the team, but many told 8 News Now this means much more to them than a title.

They told 8 News Now it’s also a representation of the city coming together for yet another victory.

“I’m so happy we pulled this off,” Aces fan Lalaine Bailey said. “Because so many people said we can’t do it, but we did it.”

Bailey was one of many pushing through tears of joy, as she absorbed the impact this night has on all women’s sports.

“So many people put the WNBA to the side,” Bailey explained. “They don’t believe that it’s a real sport, but they haven’t seen the Aces play.”

The Aces certainly played, pushing past any obstacle that came their way to take it all home.

“They just fought and fought and fought,” Ronquillo said. “They believed in each other and they pulled it off.”

Now, as the team sets its sights on celebrating, fans want the players to know they are more than ready to welcome them home.

“Now let’s go for a three-peat!” Bailey concluded.

The Fremont Street Experience also lit up to honor the Aces win Wednesday night.

Stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods had “2023 Champions” merchandise on the shelves within an hour of the winning game.