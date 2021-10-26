‘It’s whatever they can grab,’ police warn residents of valley-wide garage burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro putting out a warning tonight to not leave your garage doors open as it’s a perfect way for thieves to get in and take your belongings.



“We’ve seen a lot of thefts where people are catching thieves getting into their garages,” said Madison Lugras, Northwest Valley resident.

#NEW 🚔🚨 Open Garage Door Burglary Risk. @LVMPDNWAC puts a warning out to residents to keep their garage doors closed. Neighbors weigh in. Story at 11pm #8NN #Theft #Safety pic.twitter.com/jn9WziYRO0 — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) October 27, 2021



Sean Sarazen who lives in the same neighborhood agrees.

“It just seems like a lot of things are happening now,” said Sarazen. “People either getting their houses broken into or into their garages.”



Police and security consultant, Tommy Burns says leaving your garage door open is one thing, but these thieves can get in even when your garage door is closed so make sure to lock your car as well.



“It’s in and out in a minute or less and it’s whatever they can grab,” said Burns.

“Disable the garage door opener and unplug it or turn it off. Depending on how you have access you can do either one. Put a padlock when the garage door is down so the garage can’t be manually opened.”



Tools and athletic equipment are at the top of the list of items stolen. Anything you consider valuable should be kept inside the home or in a locked room.



In addition, maintaining good lighting around your home and having security cameras is a good deterrent.