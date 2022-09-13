LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.

Shyanne Gurule and her family have been living in her two-bedroom apartment for the last three years. She says over the past few months, they have been facing problems including power outlet failures to no power during the hottest time of the year.

“Right now I’m stuck,” said Gurule.

According to Gurule, she has been left in the dark saying that her apartment unit near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard has been having a series of issues over the summer from broken power outlets to having no power at all.

“It was bad. Sometimes when the power would go out, AC was still not working so my kids and my fiance went to the same room with the fans,” said Gurule.

Gurule said that after bringing the issue up with management, they told her the repairs would be done but the problem would most likely happen again due to the property being older. However, Gurule’s rent is still going up.

“They told me it went from $1,075 to $1,700 and adding water trash and sewage which is another $150. If I break my lease it’s more money. It’s very stressful,” said Gurule.

Gurule says that the high rent cost around the valley is keeping her trapped in her unit and the rent hike is keeping her up at night.

“Can you afford that? I don’t know how I would afford it. There is no way,” Gurule said.

According to Nevada Legal Services, there are options for tenants. They told 8 News Now that landlords are required to keep properties in livable conditions and if any issues come up they recommend tenants notify their landlord in writing and certified.

For now, Gurule says she just wants to enjoy her home.

“It’s not livable,” said Gurule.

8 News Now reached out to the apartment complex’s corporate office and was told they had no comment.

For more information on tenant’s rights, visit the Nevada Legal Services website here.