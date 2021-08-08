‘It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat,’ Las Vegas police captain posts video of dog rescued from hot car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pleading for Southern Nevada residents to stop leaving their dogs locked in hot cars continues.

Many police departments and other agencies have posted videos in recent months of distressed dogs left in vehicles. Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren followed the same strategy in hopes of spreading awareness about how dangerous this is to the valley’s pets.

“It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat!” Captain Koren tweeted on Sunday.

Apparently we still need to get the word out. It’s too hot to leave your pets in this heat! Please RETWEET so ppl learn. It was a 108 degrees when our cops found this 🐶 panting & struggling to breath. Fortunately, we got to her in time. #LVMPD #vegas #police #rescue #dog #again pic.twitter.com/GDHDsrJqwZ — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 8, 2021

He said it was 108 degrees outside when Las Vegas police officers found a dog panting and struggling to breathe in a car.

“Fortunately, we got to her in time,” he noted.