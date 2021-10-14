‘It’s time for us to move on,’ Governor Sisolak addresses Gruden departure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their next game against the Denver Broncos, the team continues to handle the fallout of former coach Jon Gruden’s resignation.

On Thursday Governor Sisolak was asked to weigh in on the situation during a news conference regarding seasonal flu shots.

One area of concern is why Gruden coached the Oct 10 game against the Chicago Bears, and if team owner Mark Davis knew about the emails on Friday.

Since then, there has been a sharp outcry about the emails from local organizations and community leaders.

When asked if the Raiders have done enough to feel good about the tremendous investment made for them in the community, the governor was quick to respond saying the investment was made on the stadium only, and not the team.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done with the stadium, it’s attracted a lot of people into town. I think the comments Coach Gruden made were deplorable and despicable, and do not represent any part of the state of Nevada that I represent and it’s time for us to move on,” Governor Sisolak added.

Allegiant Stadium cost $1.9B, with $750M of that coming from municipal bonds and a special rooms tax.