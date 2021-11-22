‘It’s still a little scary,’ local leaders react following protests outside their homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protesters rallied outside of the homes of two local leaders Sunday night.

Clark County School District Board President Linda Cavazos, and County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

While no one was injured, the incidents sent shockwaves through those neighborhoods.

“I’m incredibly disappointed that people decided to bring symbols of hate into our neighborhood,” said Jimmy Jacobson, who lives near Cavazo’s home.

A Henderson community still reeling from Sunday’s tense moments as protestors invaded CCSD Board President, Linda Cavazos’ neighborhood.

Her husband recorded video showing the protestors outside their home, some of which even approached their front door.

“I’m incredibly disappointed that people decided to bring HATE into our neighborhood,” said a neighbor. Spoke w/ @lindacavazos13 & @tsegerblom about being targets of protests over the weekend. Both protests happened in front of their homes. #8NN 🇺🇸 @ClarkCountySch @ClarkCountyNV pic.twitter.com/e265z7jRpY — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) November 23, 2021

Now she is speaking out in person for the first time since the incident occurred Sunday.

“Kind of puzzled and shocked at the yelling I heard, in the beginning, was about masks and vaccines and name-calling and some pretty scary things actually being said as they kept getting closer and closer,” said Cavazos.

The same group of protesters invaded Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s property, knocking down lamp posts and leaving anti-vax stickers stuck to his mailbox.

“I’ve never had anyone actually come to my house and not just walk up and down but actually scream things and use bullhorns. With Covid and how the country is going it kind of is something to be expected but it’s still a little scary,” said Segerblom.

Both he and Cavazos have yet to file an official complaint with Henderson police or Metro but say they are both in talks with authorities on their rights moving forward.

“It didn’t seem like it was just a random group of people I decided to show up in front of people’s houses,” added Cavazos.

There were also reports of protesters at County Commissioner Jim Gibson’s home as well.