LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EDC was underway Friday afternoon at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There were several campers outside the festival grounds and there were tents for rent, as well as an area for RV’s.

Thousands of people are expected at the speedway for the three-day event. Lines of cars were pulling into the campgrounds, just a glimpse of how busy the EDC weekend is expected to be.

Over the weekend, 400 artists will be taking the stage, and fans are ready to rave.

“We’ve been here since last night, all in all, it was pretty hectic pulling everything in,” said Texas fan Carlos Serrano. “I love the vibe, love the energy, everyone brings it out, with the fellow campers it’s so sick.”

“It was supposed to be a big group for us, but once the event kept on canceling back in 2020 and 2021, and a lot of our friends weren’t able to go for those dates so for this one, I’m the last one standing,” added California fan John Paul Dulay.

The festival goers are also prepared to spend a lot of money, with some even saying the campground cost them $1,000 for three days.

No tickets were available earlier on Friday, and all checked shuttles provided by EDC were also sold out.

Those attending the festival are encouraged to use taxis or ride share services.

The festival grounds opened at around 5 p.m.