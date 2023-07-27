LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Masi Sanchez and Dayle Marc Aten are two of a few: interns for the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Sanchez is a communication intern, helping to start an official Super Bowl podcast that will run through the February game.

Aten is a volunteer events intern, focused on staffing pre-game events with some of the 7,000 volunteers he helped recruit.

“I grew up on Guam, and I never thought, you know, sports and entertainment were even an option,” Sanchez said inside the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee offices Thursday morning.

“You do little tasks, but they’re meaningful tasks,” Aten added. “We just stand on the shoulders of giants that made the Super Bowl what it is.”

They’re paid internships that both UNLV seniors hope will help land them jobs after their upcoming graduation.

Considering the NFL and Las Vegas executives they’ve already met, they seemingly have a better chance of that hope.

Sanchez wants to work in sports and entertainment PR, and Aten has eyes set on any international sports governing body.

“I think it was like my third day, someone asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to work for you!’” Sanchez said. “Ever since, I’ve seen that person at meetings or stuff. He’s like, ‘Do you still want to work for me?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes sir!’”

The saying is ‘You get your foot in the door.’ But really, you get your hand out there. You’re shaking hands. ‘Hi, I’m Marc,’” Aten said.

According to 2023 data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), four out of five graduating seniors this year partook in some form of experiential learning, which includes undergraduate research, studio performances, and field exercises. A majority of those experiences were reportedly from an internship.

Also, a quarter of these experiences were either completely online or a hybrid of in-person and virtual. Professionals say this is one example of how internships are changing while still setting interns up for a job afterward.

Eileen McGarry is the executive director of UNLV Career Services, where students go to receive a career development director while enrolled. While emerging from pandemic restrictions, she sees internships increasingly turning to a hybrid of in-person and virtual, rather than completely in one or the other.

Many of these internships are beginning to pay their interns too.

“If you’re a working student, if you are a first-generation student, low income, it’s very difficult to have the resources to pursue (internships), and yet they are a differentiator in creating access to the market,” McGarry said inside the Richard Tam Alumni Center Thursday morning. “It’s really about equity and access.”

While they may not be graduation requirements for all degrees, McGarry points to other NACE data that reports at least half of interns converted to full-time employees after their program. But, those not given the job offer don’t leave empty-handed.

“It’s either going to help build your experience and parlay you into your career field, or it could be an actual strategy that a lot of recruiters are using,” McGarry said.

In a happy ending for Sanchez, the 21-year-old was told she was offered a full-time job by a communications company that works with the host committee during 8 News Now’s interview with her Thursday morning. Through tears, she told her current bosses, “Thank you.”

July 27 marked National Intern Day, a created holiday to recognize and celebrate interns. Super Bowl Host Committee officials add they are currently recruiting for the final round of interns from UNLV that will work the game itself this February.