LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The children of Nevada who made the nice list should celebrate. Santa’s reindeer have officially gotten the go-ahead from their veterinarian to travel to Nevada as part of their Christmas journey.

All nine of Santa’s reindeer (that’s Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen… Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen, and of course Rudolph) were given an official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship from Alaska’s State Veterinarian office.

Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship for Santa’s Reindeer from Alaska’s State Veterinarian (Source: State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation)

The certificate, officially signed by Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, VMD, stated that the eight male and one female reindeer owned by the big man in red tested negative for brucellosis, an infectious disease caused by bacteria. All nine animals were found to be healthy and free from symptoms of any contagious, infectious or communicable diseases.

Disease and permits will not stop Santa’s reindeer… but could the weather?

With the winter storm that’s currently sweeping the nation, many are worried that Santa and his reindeer won’t be able to make it to all of the Nice List houses. But the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has assured residents that the storm will not affect Santa’s journey.

“He’s ready to make his rounds,” Master Sergeant Ben Wiseman told Nexstar station WIVB in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. “They’re prepared. They’re protected. They’re used to this weather.”

NORAD is a bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They use the NORAD radar system, a powerful radar system with 47 installations across Canada and Alaska, in order to track jolly old Saint Nick on his one-night journey around the world since 1955.

You can follow the Santa Tracker in real time on Christmas on the official website.

NORAD’s Santa tracking website has more than just the tracker: it also has games, Santa tracking merchandise, holiday stories and a feature where you can chat directly with the Radar. Happy tracking!