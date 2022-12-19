LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of 6 a.m. PST Monday the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is now operated by Hard Rock International (HRI). The sale of the Mirage from MGM International to HRI was approved Friday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.
HRI paid $1.075 billion in cash for the operating assets of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.
According to the Mirage website, guests will not notice many changes initially. Major renovation and construction are expected to begin in 2023.
The Mirage has also posted questions and answers to help guests understand the transition — below are some of them:
- What happens to the Mirage now?
Our property will continue to operate as normal for our guests under The Mirage brand and will be going through planning as we prepare for our exciting transformation.
- When will construction begin?
The newly designed property and construction timelines will be unveiled at the end of next year. Until then, plans are to operate as The Mirage with minimal changes to operations.
- Will my existing hotel, show and restaurant reservations be honored?
Yes, all your Mirage reservations before December 19, 2022 will be honored.
- Will I keep my parking benefits?
There are no plans to change any of the parking policies currently at The Mirage. Complimentary self-parking (subject to availability) is a benefit for Legend, Icon and X Unity by Hard Rock members.
- Is the volcano show ending?
There are no plans to change the volcano until construction plans are finalized for the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.
- What happened to the Dolphins and Big Cats?
The animals will be relocated to new homes where they will continue to be loved and cared for by well-trained, highly respected animal care professionals and veterinary experts.
- Will the tram between Treasure Island and Mirage continue service?
Yes.
- I have an upcoming hotel reservation. Do I need to do anything?
Existing reservations remain valid and you’ll receive continual service throughout your stay. We aim to minimize disruption so you can enjoy all that the property and our city have to offer.
- Will Resorts Fees be the same?
There will be no change in the Resort Fee amount.
- When will rated play be available?
We will work diligently to get this up and running as soon as possible. Please check with the Unity Player’s Club at the Mirage casino floor for status/availability.
- Will slot TITO tickets that say MGM Resorts be redeemable after the closing of the transaction?
Yes, TITO Tickets will be redeemable.
- What will happen to my credit line?
It will remain, although you will be asked to go to the Cage or Credit office to sign updated documents for Hard Rock International. Go to our credit page to apply for credit or front-money.
- Will casino chips be redeemable after the closing of the transaction?
Yes, casino chips will be redeemable.