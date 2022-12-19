LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of 6 a.m. PST Monday the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is now operated by Hard Rock International (HRI). The sale of the Mirage from MGM International to HRI was approved Friday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

HRI paid $1.075 billion in cash for the operating assets of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

According to the Mirage website, guests will not notice many changes initially. Major renovation and construction are expected to begin in 2023.

Rendering of Hard Rock’s planned guitar-shaped hotel. (Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)

The Mirage has also posted questions and answers to help guests understand the transition — below are some of them: