A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Federal Aviation Administration is enacting new air traffic patterns in southern Nevada in what officials call a “NextGen” modernization to improve efficiency and safety. (AP Photo/John Locher)

No public money went into name change, commissioners say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ airport will drop the McCarran name and will instead honor Nevada’s longest-serving senator, Harry Reid, starting Tuesday.

The airport will officially be referred to as Harry Reid International Airport. Its FAA code, LAS, will not change.

The Clark County Commission voted Feb. 16 to approve the new name, and the commission stipulated that private donations would have to pay for the costs in making the change.

Earlier actions leading up to the decision have included a move to raise $4.5 million in donations to pay for the name change. In October, Commissioner Tick Segerblom said $4.2 million was already in place.

The name honors Reid, the long-time Democratic U.S. senator from Nevada, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1987 until 2017. He was U.S. Senate Majority Leader during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The initiative to remove the McCarran name came as officials acknowledged a history of racism involving Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran, who served from 1933 to 1954. He was also a Nevada Supreme Court justice from 1913 to 1919, serving as chief justice from 1917-1919.

McCarran’s national legacy includes restrictive quotas on immigration. He was also among the few Democratic opponents of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “Second New Deal.”

A ceremony will be held at the airport Tuesday to mark the change.

Some airlines have already made the switch in the airport’s name in online ticketing.

The airport is among the nation’s busiest, often ranking in the Top. 10 for passengers per year.