It’s Nevada Day today!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is Nevada Day, a legal holiday in the Silver State, which commemorates the day Nevada was admitted into the union in 1864.

The actual day is Oct. 31, 1864 but in 2000 the legislature decided to celebrate the holiday on the last Friday of the month which gives people the opportunity to have a three-day weekend. Nevada was the 36th state admitted to the union.

Photo credit: Matt Adams

It is a holiday for all state, county and city government workers. Schools and libraries are also closed. Some private businesses also choose to observe the day. Federal offices remain open.

The City of Las Vegas had a funny take on how people are always messing up the name of the state. Is it NE-VAAA-DA or NE-VAH-DAH?

#FridayThoughts: On #NevadaDay, @mayoroflasvegas helps us address our biggest pet peeve as Nevadans: saying NEVADA not NEVAHDAH 😝 pic.twitter.com/s8p0NGCCac — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 25, 2019

Several events take place in Northern Nevada for Nevada Day including a parade on Saturday, Oct. 26 that takes place in Carson City. The event can be watched on this link. It starts around 9:20 a.m.