It’s National Margarita Day, find out how to make the classic cocktail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is National Margarita Day. How much do you know about the popular cocktail?

Reporter Bianca Holman spent time with Mixologist David Shochet to learn how to make the drink and Chef Joe Valdes for some tips on what to serve with it.

We’re also learning the history of the popular cocktail and how make our own margaritas at home.

Bianca was able to make the Casa Paloma, and prickly pear margarita, on-air for national margarita day, and paired it with the pico trio served with house-made tortilla chips for national Tortilla Chip Day.