LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday, Aug. 26 is a very special day — for your dog! It’s National Dog Day and an opportunity to recognize your four-legged family member.

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by a woman who rescued a dog and wanted to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage pet adoptions.

The day celebrates all dogs big and small, mixed breed and pure. According to the National Dog Day website, “Dogs put their lives on the line every day…for personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage, now they’re detecting cancer and seizures…things even humans cannot do.”

If you’re wondering Nevada came in as one of the top states for people wanting to adopt a dog, according to TOP Data which analyzed a dog adoption database.

Here’s the five most popular adopted breeds in Nevada:

Chihuahua

Pit Bull

Labrador Retriever

Shih Tzu

Mutt

Dog owners are encouraged to celebrate the day with their dog. Some businesses are even acknowledging the day.

Krispy Kreme is offering baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes on Friday. You can get more information on the doggie doughnuts at this link.

Here are 20 different ways to recognize the day.

