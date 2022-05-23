LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is asking for the public’s help in locating her missing daughter.

34-year-old Jessica Pappin has been missing since Thursday, May 19, and was last seen near Flamingo and Decatur.

Jessica Pappin has been missing since Thursday, May 19. She was last seen near Flamingo and Decatur. (KLAS)

Kari Niemi is Pappin’s mother and tells 8 News Now she is concerned no one has seen her since last week.

“It’s my worst nightmare, it’s my worst nightmare it feels surreal. I can’t believe this is happening. You see flyers of other people, I never thought it would be me,” Niemi expressed.

She also described her daughter’s problems in the past and her concern that Pappin has not been in contact with anyone.

“She’s an addict and she was in sober living she just finished a 90-day rehab,” she added. “They caught her on a breathalyzer and nobody has seen her since.”

Niemi says she fears the worst, as her daughter has not used her bank card since her disappearance on Thursday.

She also added that Pappin never goes more than a day without texting her.

Jessica Pappin was last seen on Thursday, May 19 near Flamingo and Decatur. (Las Vegas Missing and more/Facebook)

“No phone, no bank, so I just fear the worst right now,” Niemi added.

Pappin was last seen driving a red Mitsubishi Mirage, with a license plate that “JPappin.”

Niemi says she has a message for her daughter, wherever she may be.

“Jessica if you’re listening there’s nothing we can’t get through. We’ll do whatever we can to help please, just come home,” she said.

Niemi also tells 8 News Now, that there needs to be more awareness surrounding mental health and addiction.

She also encourages anyone with information to call the police.