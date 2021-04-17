It’s kitten season! What should you do if you find a litter?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures climb and more stray or feral mother cats give birth, you may come in contact with some kittens. In case this happens, Clark County wants you to be prepared.

While instincts tell us to rush to the aid of fragile felines, animal experts say it’s best to leave the kittens alone.

Human intervention is typically not required, so “if you really want to help, leave them be,” the Animal Foundation advises.

“Mom will likely return shortly, and it’s critical that the kittens remain in her care as she offers the best chance for survival,” Clark County stated in a Facebook post. The mother is likely finding food so she can continue feeding her babies.

If you find kittens that look sick or injured, they may be orphaned. In that case, try looking for the mother in the near vicinity and reach out to your local Animal Control jurisdiction to have them picked up.

Kittens under six weeks of age are not able to care for themselves and require around-the-clock care from their mother in order to survive.

For more information on what to do and what not to do with kittens that you may find, click here.