LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video recorded during a recent Clark County School District (CCSD) meeting has gone viral, and now an investigation is underway.

Kandra Evans appeared to be rattled as she stood before the CCSD board last week. She claimed her daughter was upset about what her high school teacher assigned her to memorize and say aloud in front of her class and shared a portion with the board.

“I don’t love you. It’s not you. It’s just that I don’t like d— or any d— in that case,” Evans read from her daughter’s assignment.

CCSD board members quickly stopped the public comment over the explicit language and the mic was turned off.

After she was stopped from speaking, captured on social media on a popular TikTok page, Evans claimed “adults can’t handle hearing this content, yet they readily give it to kids in school.”

In the original feed from CCSD, Evans is given back her time to speak about how disturbed she was.

“We have pornography laws for minors in this state, and they were violated because of this assignment,” Evans said.

CCSD officials said in a tweet that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the class assignment.

“While we are not allowed to engage in back-and-forth dialogue, we would like to get your concerns addressed,” a board member said in the meeting.

Evans stated she didn’t want the teacher fired, but hopes that by addressing the matter, the problem won’t happen again.

