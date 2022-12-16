LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in the northeast Las Vegas Valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.

“It’s just scary,” Martrell Williams said. “It’s bad.”

Those living in the northeast valley shared their concerns with 8 News Now after the latest collision took a woman’s life.

Police say Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, 21, was driving 98 miles per hour when he allegedly lost control of his truck and crashed into a brick wall near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS)

“People need to slow down,” a woman living nearby said. “It’s the holiday season, slow down.”

According to police, Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, 21, was driving 98 miles per hour when he allegedly lost control of his truck and crashed into a brick wall near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard just after midnight Friday.

Jennifer Soto-Cruz, 24, who, according to reports, was not wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene.

Martinez-Ruiz is now facing multiple charges, including DUI resulting in death after officers said he admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking before he got behind the wheel.

“If you’re drinking,” a woman living in the northeast valley said. “Get an Uber, get a Lyft.”

It’s a story many called unsettling but not surprising.

While deadly DUI crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction are down compared to last year, those involving excessive speed have seen a 28.5% jump.

“That’s what I also worry about when I start driving,” Williams told 8 News Now. “When I get on the road and have to deal with that.”

These are numbers many said they will keep in mind next time they head out on the road to keep themselves and those they love safe.

Martinez-Ruiz is also facing charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Friday with bail set at $100,000. He is due back in court on Tuesday, December 20.