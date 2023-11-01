LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – People living in North Las Vegas shared their shock and sadness with 8 News Now on Wednesday after a Desert Pines High School football player was shot and killed on Halloween night.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the 17-year-old boy, identified by his mother as SeMauri Norris-Johnson, was found dead in the street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, near Centennial Parkway, as it turns into Camino Eldorado Parkway.

Those living in the normally quiet neighborhood shared with 8 News Now that they are now shaken.

People living in North Las Vegas shared their shock and sadness with 8 News Now Wednesday after a Desert Pines football player was shot and killed on Halloween night. (KLAS)

“Me and my husband were in bed,” a neighbor recalled. “And we heard gunshots.”

“It’s just hard to understand,” fellow neighbor Shirley Moten said of the shooting. “It really is.”

Officers told 8 News Now they believe a group of teenagers in ski masks drove up to two trick-or-treaters Tuesday night, who then reportedly opened fire and hit Norris-Johnson.

“I come outside and I’m screaming,” a neighbor recalled. “Because there is a girl around him screaming.”

Ring video provided by a neighbor captured the sound of those shots and what appeared to be the suspects running away.

“It’s just something that we are not accustomed to hearing about,” Moten said of crime in the area. “Really.”

Moten called the incident especially devastating because the area is known as a common spot for kids of all ages to spend the holiday.

“It’s always been really a nice area for them to come,” she explained. “To get candy.”

While those who live in the area said what they saw was traumatizing, more than anything, their hearts are with SeMauri and everyone who loved him.

“It’s definitely like scary,” a neighbor said. “Because you’ve just seen somebody die, their life is gone.”

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as two teenage boys.

Officers said one was wearing all black with a red backpack and black ski mask, while the other was said to be wearing a white ‘Scream’ mask.

Anyone with information should call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.