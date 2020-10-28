It’s Here!: Circa Resort & Casino opens in historic moment in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino has opened its doors for the first time in what is a much-anticipated, historic moment in Downtown Las Vegas.

It’s downtown’s first ground-up resort in 40 years.

The energy outside Circa just before it opened was electric as people lined up as far as the eye could see to experience the magic of this one-of-a-kind hotel.

Just a quick reminder about its features, it includes:

Stadium Swim, a state-of-the-art pool area

World’s largest sportsbook

Nevada’s longest bar

Wide variety of other bars and eateries

The resort is bringing world-class amenities and jobs, as well as plain old fun!