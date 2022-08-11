LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food.

Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand.

“I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner.

Wagner moved to Las Vegas from Chicago three years ago seeking a better life, but now he says he’s down on his luck.

“Chap is cutting our pay and that won’t pay for rent anymore. EBT is getting cut and my benefits are gone so it’s hard to survive,” Wagner said.

According to the USDA, a single adult spends about 411 dollars a month on groceries. The average American spends an average of 8.6 percent of their disposable income on food.

With inflation causing costs to go up, Wagner said it’s a struggle.

“By the end of the month, I’m already broke, I’m starving and I’m not eating for about a week,” Wagner said. “I have to plan out my meals and not eat as much as I want.”

Small businesses like one near Arville and Flamingo have been key to residents like Wagner because they accept EBT or WIC from their customers. Store manager Sherman Habibian says it’s a win-win for everyone.

“It’s a source of revenue for the store and it’s also more convenient for the people on WIC or EBT to be able to come here to grab some of the necessities they need,” said Habibian.

With the government’s assistance, Wagner said he can pick up some of the basic items to get by while he continues to seek better job opportunities.

“I get food from here like tv dinners,” said Wagner.

According to Three Square, there are more than 363 thousand southern Nevadans experiencing food insecurity.

On August 27, in an 8 News Now special, we will explore a series of food challenges and how the valley is tackling this problem.