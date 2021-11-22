‘It’s hard to imagine what the family is going through,’ community grieves after businessman Kenny Lee dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few months after the passing of the founder of one of Nevada’s largest liquor store empires, another loss for the family.

Kenny Lee was killed over the weekend in a deadly crash on Highway 93.

“First it’s their father and now somebody else recently. It’s sad to hear,” said Juan Gonzalez a customer at Lee’s Liquor.

According to the Nevada Highway Police, the 53-year old CEO was in a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The father-son duo’s memorable ads etched in their customers’ memories for 35-years and while others benefited from the family’s programs and partnerships.

Brian Prezgay from OnTarget Media says he worked with the family for over 20 years.

“They did everything from the heart. They didn’t do anything to promote the business. They did it because they really cared about the organizations that they supported,” Prezgay said.

Lee is survived by his wife Nami and his three children, Nathan, Morgan, and Addy.

“It’s hard to imagine what the family is going through right now without Kenny and Mr. Lee. They were a very close family,” he added.

Public Vigil and balloon release in honor of Kenny Lee