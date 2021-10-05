It’s everywhere: Homicides increase in 9 out of 10 Metro police patrol areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicides continue to climb in the Las Vegas valley, now 67% higher than at this time last year. There have been 112 homicides so far in 2021, compared to 67 at this time last year.

Metro statistics updated today show more homicides in nine out of the 10 Metro area commands in the valley, with the only drop coming in the Southeast Area Command.

This list shows each area command, followed by the number of killings and the percentage change:

Bolden Area Command: 11, up 57.14%

11, up 57.14% Convention Center Area Command: 10, up 900.0%

10, up 900.0% Downtown Area Command: 19, up 171.43%

19, up 171.43% Enterprise Area Command: 7, up 75.0%

7, up 75.0% Northeast Area Command: 12, up 20.0%

12, up 20.0% Northwest Area Command: 11, up 83.33%

11, up 83.33% Summerlin Area Command: 8, up 166.67%

8, up 166.67% South Central Area Command: 14, up 40.0%

14, up 40.0% Southeast Area Command: 7, down 41.67%

7, down 41.67% Spring Valley Area Command: 9, up 28.57%

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The statistics released today include homicides reported through Friday, Oct. 1.

The Convention Center Area Command shows an incredible 900% increase, with 10 homicides compared to 1 last year. Two other commands — the Downtown Area Command and the Summerlin Area Command — have seen more than double the killings they had last year.

Note that homicides investigated by Henderson and North Las Vegas police are not included in Metro statistics.

Shootings account for 75 of the 112 homicides in 2021, and domestic violence played a part in many of the crimes.

A disproportionate number of the victims were Black — 41 men and 27 women. Nearly 61% of those killed were Black, and only about 12% of the valley’s population is Black.