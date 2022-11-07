LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.

The fire occurred Sunday night at a complex located on Fremont Street near Eastern Avenue.

“There were flames coming out of the skylight and it was a full blaze,” resident, David Ostrem said.

Several residential units have been destroyed by recent fires and many others damaged. There is debris scattered across the apartment complex however, Ostrem said that is the least of his worries.

“Since the first fire which was four and a half months ago, it’s been a nightmare to live here. It’s like a warzone,” Ostrem said.

Fremont Urban Lofts (KLAS)

Since the fire in June that destroyed 10 units and more than two dozen cars, residents say that crime has escalated.

“There is zero security so there is nothing stopping people from coming here freely across the wall and into our community,” resident, Isaiah Gathings said.

Gathings lives a few units away from the damaged homes and he and several residents claim something needs to be done to improve their safety.

“We need something better, some outreach or some help or even security measures,” Gathings said.

On Monday pieces of the damaged structures were dangling from the roofs. There were boarded-up properties and broken windows which Ostrem said is not acceptable.

When asked if he felt safe, Ostrem said, “No. The only reason why we stay here is because we have nowhere to go.”

8 News Now reached out to the City of Las Vegas and they said they are looking into the matter.

8 News Now also reached out to the Fremont Urban Lofts office and the HOA but did not receive a response.