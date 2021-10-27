‘It’s been a living nightmare,’ Family of missing teen calls on community, pleads for her safe return

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nearly two days since she was last seen, the family of Nomi Armendariz spoke to 8 News Now Wednesday about their pleas to bring her home.

“It’s been a living nightmare,” Nomi’s sister, Evangelia Tapia said of her disappearance.

Tapia told 8 News Now the 15-year-old left her home on the Paiute Reservation Tuesday, October 26 around 5:00 a.m. to go to school and has been missing ever since.

“When we wake up, we think of her,” Tapia shared through emotion. “When we go to sleep, she’s the last thing we think about.”

Tapia, and Nomi’s uncle, Nino Alvarez, call these actions out of character, so they’re terrified she’s with someone else and ultimately in danger.

Credit: Evangelia Tapia

“Someone is influencing her to do this,” Tapia speculated. “Someone is telling her what to do.”

“She didn’t give us any kind of sign that this was going to happen,” Alvarez added.

Therefore, the family is calling on Las Vegas and Southern Nevada to come forward with any information that could help.

More than anything, they hope to speak to Nomi herself.

“You just tell us that you’re scared and that you want us to come get you,” Tapia said, speaking to her sister. “And we’ll come get you.”

Tapia said they want to remind Nomi how much they love her and how they don’t want to face any kind of future without her.

“Nomi, just please come home.” Alvarez concluded.

Credit: Evangelia Tapia

Nomi Armendariz is described as 5’2″ and about 158 pounds. She has black and red hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, please contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844 or FBI Las Vegas https://tips.fbi.gov/