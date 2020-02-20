It’s Back: The Shamrock Shake turns 50

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McDonald’s is finally out with it’s shamrock shakes for St. Patrick’s Day. It was originally rolled out to celebrate the holiday in 1970 and became a popular seasonal treat.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen.

This year the restaurant has added an oreo shamrock McFlurry. The desserts will be available for a limited time.