LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – To help us all stay in the holiday spirit, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum brought his flute to work today to bring back an annual Good Day Las Vegas tradition: Flutey-Tooty Holiday Friday!

This morning he said, “In case you haven’t already done so, it’s time to ‘Deck The Halls’!”

John, Heather and Sherry joined him after the serenade to wish all a happy weekend.

Nate’s been playing the flute since he was in 5th grade. He encourages anyone who played a musical instrument in their younger days to dust off the rust and start playing again!

He says it warms his heart when viewers tell him how much they appreciate his flute playing, especially at the heart of the pandemic when we all needed an emotional pick-me-up.