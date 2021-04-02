It’s Back!: First Friday makes much-anticipated return to Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s back! First Friday has made its much-anticipated return to Downtown Las Vegas for the first time in more than a year.

Organizers say it’s just like a big reunion for everyone who loves this event.

Like anything else in the age of COVID-19, there have been some changes to keep us safe, but it’s still going to be a great time in the Arts District.

One of those changes is limited capacity. This is a ticketed event, with only 250 people allowed in the festival area at a time. Masks and temperature checks are also required.

Food trucks and vendors are showing off their wares, as well as local artists.

First Friday organizer Corey Fagan tells 8 News Now the event’s comeback is a big boost for Downtown.

“There’s a definite economic impact by having First Friday in the Arts District, not just for local businesses that are doing well,” Fagan explained. “People are supporting these local galleries and businesses, which we are so grateful for, but there are so many artists out tonight that depend on First Friday that haven’t been out in a year.”

First Friday started at 5 p.m. and will go through 10 p.m.

If you are heading to the event, make sure to bring your ticket and mask. There is free parking at the Arts Square parking lot at Coolidge and Arts Way.