LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are being discussed for downtown Las Vegas after a few violent incidents along Fremont Street.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced she is working with police to consider a new curfew for that area.

The Fremont Street Experience is usually bustling with people of all ages, but a possible curfew for those under 21 could soon be enacted.

“It’s not Disneyland, it’s Vegas and they shouldn’t be out,” said tourist Gerry Sanders. “It’s an adult playground.”

An increase in violence along the Fremont Street Experience has city officials taking action.

After several shootings including a deadly attack two weeks ago, Mayor Goodman, Metro police, and city marshals are committing to having more law enforcement in the area, alongside a potential curfew put in place for those under 21 years old.

“It makes me a little bit hesitant,” said tourist Ko Tamura. “21 is the drinking age, so what business does anyone under 21 have being out late?”

While the majority of people understand the implications, not everyone feels like it will make the right impact.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily going to solve any kind of problem, I also don’t think it’s anything inherently bad,” said tourist Courtney Gurll. “I can see it’s coming from a place of wanting to keep young people safe in line with the drinking age of course, but I feel like there are better steps one can take to fix the problem.”

It should be known that there is already a curfew in place within the experience for unaccompanied children under the age of 18, as they can’t be out without an adult from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.