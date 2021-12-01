‘It’s all about survival,’ former officer shares ways to react in active shooter situations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Knowing how to respond in an active shooter situation is crucial no matter where you are. A retired Henderson police officer shares some life-saving tips.

What we learned is if an active shooter is near and there is no way for you to run, you have to hide and turn off all your lights. But don’t go hide under your desk since it still makes you an open target. Instead, find furniture you can conceal yourself with.

“You have to remember if it’s an active shooter then it is an active situation you need to actively change your plan as it’s taking place,” Kohlmeier said.

It’s a situation no one expects to be in but David Kohlmeier, a retired NYPD, and Henderson police officer says one must always be prepared for the unexpected.

Kohlmeier says if danger is near you have three options, run, hide or fight.

“Basically they will have to either run, hide, or they have to fight, and that the bottom line it’s all about survival,”

He says it’s important for students to always have a strategy on how they will escape and get to a safe place if an active shooter isn’t close.

If it is too dangerous to run then work together to make the classroom safe.

“If you are in a group setting someone can scream get the lights or someone can say barricade the door talking to other students and actively doing something at the same time, communication is key,” Kohlmeier said.

This is why having drills is so important.

The Clark County School District says “each year all staff are required to watch safety videos on how to respond to an active shooter and drills take place every month to prepare for real situations.”

Another important tip is that everyone might be on the phone or texting loved ones but is it important to silence your phone if you are trying to hide.