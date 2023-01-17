LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun.

The MSG Sphere theater is still under construction behind the Venetian. The company building the Sphere, SACO, claims the screen that will wrap around the round exterior of the structure will cover 580,000 sq. ft. and be the largest LED screen in the world.

LED screen testing has begun at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

But the impressive stats don’t stop there. The massive LED screen inside the theater will measure 160,000 sq. ft. and will wrap up, over, and behind the audience at a resolution over 100 times that of a high-definition television.