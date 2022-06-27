FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marijuana has been touted as an effective pain reliever for a variety of ailments. More research is underway, but the legality of cannabis on a federal level often makes large studies more difficult.

But those who use it for pain have said that the proof is there, especially for those suffering from endometriosis.

Pelvic pain certainly isn’t something many women want to talk about, but it was something Courtney Patterson felt compelled to do, and she’s hoping she can help others who are dealing with the same condition.

“It’s a pain that you can’t describe,” Patterson told 8 News Now.

Patterson is living with endometriosis, a painful condition that affects one in 10 women when the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus develops outside.

“Which causes a lot of pain because it’s excessive tissue putting pressure on our nerves,” she said. “Long periods, cramping, feeling sick, having painful sex, I didn’t know, I just knew something wasn’t right.”

The condition is hard to diagnose and even more difficult to treat.

Dr. “Page” Bady is a former ER doctor and is a co-founder of The Sanctuary Dispensary, a cannabis dispensary.

“The nerve portion of the pain is well managed by cannabis,” he said. “One of the solutions could be and should be cannabis.”

In a study recently published in the “Public Library of Science” journal, cannabis was found to be highly effective for women suffering from the pain of endometriosis.

Patterson said it’s helped immensely.

“I need stuff that’s immediate, and that’s an immediate result,” she said.

There is no cure for endometriosis. Patterson has had multiple surgeries to remove the excess tissue in her uterus. She’s only delaying an eventual hysterectomy by keeping the pain at bay.

“Now, I am not saying that it makes it go away. It’s just that I am able to live an everyday life without being in so much pain,” Patterson added.

Dr. Bady, who also owns a pain management clinic, was part of former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval’s opiate task force. He said he understands the need to suppress pain, and also the need to do so safely.

“We’re doing a study, a double-blind study to replace opiates with cannabis,” he said.

To benefit from cannabis, Dr. Bady said THC, the component that makes you feel high, isn’t necessary, and you don’t have to smoke it.

“There’s tinctures, there’s edibles, there’s a whole slew of ways of taking cannabis,” he added.

He noted that the stigma of marijuana use continues to wane, and he’s begun seeing a lot more people come in for the health benefits of cannabis.

